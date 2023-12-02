Amid the recent diplomatic tensions over the Parthenon Sculptures, King Charles’s choice of tie has ignited speculation about its significance. Featuring a pattern inspired by the Greek flag, some have questioned whether it was a coded message directed at UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Buckingham Palace swiftly dismissed these claims, asserting that the tie was merely a random fashion choice. Royal sources pointed out that the same tie had been worn by the King during his meeting with the South Korean delegation on their state visit just days earlier, which had no connection to Greece.

The dispute over the return of the sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, has strained relations between the UK and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Chancellor Sunak’s decision to cancel a meeting with Mr. Mitsotakis further ruffled feathers, leading to accusations of attempting to humiliate an important European ally.

Former Chancellor George Osborne, who chairs the British Museum where the Marbles currently reside, suggested a compromise where the sculptures would divide their time between Athens and London. However, Chancellor Sunak firmly declared that the Marbles cannot be returned as a matter of law, maintaining the UK’s steadfast position.

It is worth noting that King Charles has a personal connection to Greece through his father, the late Prince Philip, who was a member of the Greek royal family. Nevertheless, sources close to the King emphasize that the tie choice was devoid of any political message.

Throughout history, hidden messages and symbols have intrigued observers in the royal world. In 2017, during the heated Brexit debates, there were claims that the late Queen Elizabeth had subtly shown her stance by wearing a hat resembling the European Union flag during the opening of Parliament.

Similarly, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the late Queen was pictured surrounded by blue and yellow-colored flowers, the national colors of Ukraine, during a meeting with Canadian premier Justin Trudeau. Though never explicitly mentioned, these floral arrangements were interpreted as a silent message of support for Ukraine.

While some may find potential hidden meanings in the tie worn by King Charles, insiders insist that there is no political motive behind it. The royal family, bound by strict protocols, often conveys their opinions without explicit statements, leading to speculation and interpretation.

In the realm of symbolism, every detail can become significant, whether intentional or coincidental. Throughout history, the significance of objects and attire worn by royals has been subject to scrutiny and debate, reflecting the wider socio-political landscape.

