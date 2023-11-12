New Legislation Strengthens Sentences for Sexual Crimes, Aiming for Safer Communities

The government is set to introduce tougher measures for sexual crimes in the upcoming King’s Speech ceremony, with offenders who commit murders involving sexual or sadistic content facing life sentences. These changes reflect the government’s commitment to improving safety and providing justice for victims.

Leading the charge in this new legislation is King Charles, who will be delivering the speech as monarch for the first time. It is also the inaugural occasion for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who hopes that these proposed bills will enhance the Conservative Party’s electoral prospects ahead of the next general election.

In addition to the measures targeting sexual crimes, the King’s Speech is expected to cover other significant areas, such as reforms to the leasehold system, annual licensing for oil and gas projects in the North Sea, and the implementation of policies announced by the government, including plans to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes in England and establish a regulator for English football.

The new legislation is poised to address the concerns surrounding the criminal justice system and reinforce the principles of law and order. Notably, the Sentencing Bill will ensure that offenders convicted of sexual or sadistic murders receive whole-life orders, removing any possibility of release unless extraordinary compassionate grounds are met. Currently, there are 67 whole-life prisoners in England and Wales, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Furthermore, the Criminal Justice Bill will introduce stricter sentences for grooming gang members and individuals who commit partner murders at the end of a relationship. This bill will also affirm in law that reasonable force can be employed to compel criminals to appear in court. Offenders who refuse to comply will face an additional two years in prison.

Critics have raised questions about the enforceability of such measures. While judges already possess authority to order defendants to appear in court, the new law will explicitly grant custody officers the ability to use reasonable force to ensure a defendant’s presence at sentencing. This provision allows officers to inform judges when safety concerns exist and determine whether restraint is appropriate.

The Victims and Prisoners Bill is another significant part of the government’s agenda, focusing on preventing the most serious offenders from obtaining parole or marrying while in prison. This legislation is designed to address previous oversights, as highlighted by the case of Levi Bellfield, who was able to get married during his imprisonment for multiple murders.

Overall, these proposed changes in the King’s Speech demonstrate the government’s dedication to creating safer communities, ensuring justice for victims, and implementing robust measures to tackle sexual crimes effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the King’s Speech?

The King’s Speech is an essential part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony where King Charles presents the government’s plan for the coming months.

2. What are some other key areas covered in the King’s Speech?

Aside from the legislation targeting sexual crimes, the speech is expected to include reforms to the leasehold system, annual licensing for oil and gas projects in the North Sea, and various policies previously announced by the government.

3. How will the Sentencing Bill affect offenders of sexual or sadistic murders?

The Sentencing Bill will introduce whole-life orders for such offenders, ensuring they have no prospect of release unless exceptional compassionate grounds are present.

4. What changes will the Criminal Justice Bill bring?

The Criminal Justice Bill will result in tougher sentences for grooming gang members and individuals who commit partner murders at the end of a relationship. It will also authorize the use of reasonable force to compel criminals to appear in court.

5. What is the purpose of the Victims and Prisoners Bill?

The Victims and Prisoners Bill aims to prevent the worst offenders from obtaining parole or marrying while in prison, addressing previous legal gaps.

Sources:

– Ministry of Justice

– [INSERT LINK] (if applicable)