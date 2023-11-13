King of Jordan Rejects German Chancellor’s Proposal to Accept Refugees from Gaza

In a surprising turn of events, King Abdullah II of Jordan has firmly rejected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s plea to accept Palestinian refugees fleeing the Gaza Strip. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the chancellery in Berlin, following a meeting between the two leaders. King Abdullah made it clear that Jordan, along with Egypt, will not open its borders to accommodate the influx of refugees.

The chancellor’s hope to secure neighboring Arab countries as safe havens for the fleeing Palestinians has been met with disappointment. Scholz had expressed his intentions to address the escalating tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict during his upcoming visits to Israel and Egypt. His primary objective was to de-escalate the situation and improve conditions for those seeking refuge.

However, King Abdullah’s statement emphasized that the responsibility to handle this situation lies within the borders of Gaza and the West Bank. He strongly emphasized that burdening other countries with the influx of refugees is not the solution.

The recent attack by Hamas on Israel, which claimed the lives of more than 1,300 individuals, has prompted Israel to warn civilians to evacuate the northern region of the Gaza Strip. There are concerns of a potential ground offensive by the Israeli army in an effort to eradicate Hamas and ensure the safety of hostages.

Scholz, in solidarity with Israel, will be visiting the country to express his support. He will then proceed to Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in hopes of finding a resolution to the crisis. The chancellor stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to the suffering civilian population caught in the crossfire. He also made a point to differentiate between Hamas and the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the latter are victims of Hamas’ actions.

Additionally, Scholz issued a stern warning, urging Hezbollah and Iran to refrain from intervening in the conflict. His stance was clear – further escalation of the war should be prevented at all costs.

