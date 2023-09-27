Jordan Approves Cybercrime Bill to Restrict Online Speech

The King of Jordan, King Abdullah II, has given his approval to a cybercrime bill that aims to clamp down on online speech considered harmful to national unity. The bill, which has been opposed by opposition lawmakers and human rights groups, will come into effect one month after its publication in the state newspaper Al-Rai.

The new legislation introduces penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for various online posts. It targets posts deemed as promoting or inciting immorality, showing contempt for religion, or undermining national unity. Additionally, the bill prohibits the publication of names or pictures of police officers online and restricts certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.

The bill was passed by the Senate after amendments were made to allow judges to choose between prison sentences and fines as penalties. The lower house of parliament had passed the bill the previous month.

Before the parliamentary vote, 14 rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, described the law as “draconian” in a joint statement. They expressed concerns that the vague provisions of the law could be used by the executive branch to punish individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression. The United States, a major ally and Jordan’s largest donor, also criticized the law.

This latest measure is part of a series of efforts by the Jordanian government to crack down on online speech, including previous social media blackouts. In December, the TikTok app was blocked after users shared live videos of worker protests.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, there has been an increasing focus on targeting protesters and journalists in Jordan, as authorities attempt to suppress peaceful opposition and silence critical voices.