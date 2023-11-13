The Changing Landscape of Online Speech Regulation in Jordan

Amman, Jordan (AP) – In a significant move, the King of Jordan has approved a bill aimed at combatting harmful online speech that threatens national unity. While the legislation has been applauded by some, human rights groups have criticized it as draconian, raising concerns about the curtailing of free expression in a country where censorship is already on the rise.

Under the new law, certain types of online posts will be punishable with fines and months of imprisonment. These include comments that promote immoral behavior, demonstrate contempt for religion, undermine national unity, or publish names or pictures of police officers. Additionally, specific methods of maintaining online anonymity have also been outlawed.

Upon receiving the royal approval, the bill will be enacted one month after its publication in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to make the law official tomorrow.

The bill underwent amendments to grant judges the discretion to choose between imposing prison time or fines, instead of mandating combined penalties. The Senate passed the amended bill earlier this week after it was previously approved by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.

Proponents of the law argue that it is necessary to combat blackmailers and online attackers. However, opposition lawmakers and human rights groups warn that the legislation will enhance state control over social media, restrict access to information, and penalize anti-government speech.

A coalition of 14 human rights groups, including the renowned Human Rights Watch, has strongly criticized the law, deeming it draconian. These groups highlight that the law’s vague provisions grant significant powers to Jordan’s executive branch, enabling them to punish individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Consequently, they assert that citizens may face convictions in the majority of cases.

Furthermore, the president of Jordan’s press association has expressed concerns that this measure could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech, adding another layer of alarm regarding its potential impact.

This move represents the latest development in a series of actions by the Jordanian government to restrict freedom of expression. Reports by Human Rights Watch in 2022 shed light on authorities increasingly targeting protesters and journalists, aiming to silence critical voices and quell peaceful opposition.

In Jordan, ultimate power remains in the hands of King Abdullah II, who possesses the authority to appoint and dismiss governments. The country’s compliant parliament, resulting from a single-vote electoral system that discourages strong political parties, plays a subordinate role. Despite repeatedly pledging to open up the political system, concerns over the rise of Islamist influence have caused the king to backtrack on his promises to prevent a potential loss of control.

