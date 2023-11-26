New Developments Unveil Controversial Financial Practices by King Charles III

In a shocking revelation, King Charles III has been implicated in using long-standing feudal laws to amass a substantial fortune at the expense of deceased British individuals. A recent explosive report from The Guardian has shed light on how the monarch has allegedly funneled tens of millions of dollars intended for charity into expanding his already extensive real estate empire.

The accusations revolve around the exploitation of a legal concept known as “bona vacantia,” which refers to assets that belong to individuals who die without a will or any known next of kin. According to the report, King Charles has been claiming and profiting from these assets for years, using the funds to upgrade his commercial properties that are rented out for profit.

The Duchy of Lancaster, an extensive land and property estate inherited by King Charles from the late Queen Elizabeth II, plays a central role in these practices. Documents obtained from The Duchy of Lancaster reveal that while the king publicly pledged to donate all proceeds to charity, the money has secretly been utilized to renovate properties within his real estate portfolio.

Under the ancient practice of “bona vacantia,” the duchy inherits funds from individuals whose last known address belonged to Lancashire county palatine, which has been ruled by a duke for centuries. The duchy also acquires assets owned by companies that go out of business. This legal framework is also followed by the Duchy of Cornwall, which was passed on to Prince William when King Charles ascended the throne.

The two duchies function as substantial real estate empires, holding control over vast tracts of farmland, hotels, castles, offices, warehouses, businesses, and even some of London’s most prestigious real estate properties. Astonishingly, despite generating over $1.6 billion in profits over the past six decades, neither duchy pays corporation tax or capital gains tax.

While the funds obtained through “bona vacantia” are designated for charitable purposes, an analysis of documents by The Guardian reveals that only a mere 15% of the monies have been directed towards these causes in the last decade. The outlet also discovered that the duchy has been permitted to utilize these funds for certain repairs, including the renovation of walls, foundations, floors, chimneys, and electrical and insulation work in approximately half of their property portfolio.

King Charles has greatly benefited from these controversial practices, with his rental properties becoming increasingly lucrative and generating tens of millions in profits each year, which the Buckingham Palace classifies as “private” revenue. The report uncovers numerous examples of British citizens whose assets were absorbed by King Charles under this archaic law, prompting strong criticism from their friends and acquaintances who find the actions morally objectionable.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the king reaffirmed that the “bona vacantia” funds should not benefit the privy purse, instead emphasizing their primary use to support local communities, preserve the land’s sustainability and biodiversity, and protect public and historic properties across the Duchy of Lancaster estates. Restoration and repair of qualifying buildings are included in these endeavors to safeguard them for future generations.

The royal family has chosen not to provide any comments regarding the allegations mentioned in the report. However, the findings of this scathing investigation highlight the need for further scrutiny and a reevaluation of the financial practices associated with ancient legal frameworks.