King Charles Acknowledges Kenya’s Colonial Violence and Urges Honesty in Addressing History

King Charles III has made a significant speech during his state visit to Kenya, acknowledging the abhorrent acts of violence committed against Kenyans during the country’s struggle for independence. While he did not offer a formal apology, the King expressed deep sorrow and regret for the wrongdoings of Britain’s colonial era, emphasizing that there is no excuse for such injustices.

President William Ruto of Kenya commended the King for his courage in acknowledging uncomfortable truths and recognized that much work remains to achieve full reparations. The brutality and atrocious treatment of African people under colonial rule were highlighted by President Ruto, pointing out the need for continued efforts in rectifying the past.

Although there were speculations about a potential royal apology before the King’s visit, it did not materialize. However, the King’s speech at Kenya’s State House conveyed a profound and forceful recognition of the atrocities committed during colonialism.

As Kenya marks its 60th anniversary of independence, King Charles expressed his desire to deepen his understanding of the wrongs and connect with those who had their lives and communities gravely affected. The memories of the Mau Mau uprising, characterized by the suppression, killings, and torture of thousands during the 1950s, were particularly emphasized.

While apologies have their limitations, the UK government had previously expressed regrets for the abuses and initiated a reconciliation process by providing compensation amounting to nearly £20 million to over 5,000 individuals affected.

It is important to note that monarchs speak on advice from ministers and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already dismissed calls for an apology regarding the issue of slavery. The lack of an apology during this visit may have disappointed some Kenyans hoping for an apology and reparations. Nonetheless, King Charles stressed the importance of addressing history with honesty and openness to strengthen the friendship between Britain and Kenya.

Furthermore, the King’s speech in Kenya went beyond his previous expressions of sorrow for the suffering caused by the slave trade during a speech in Rwanda last year. His remarks were significant as they recognized the painful periods throughout the complex relationship between the two nations.

In a gesture of respect, part of King Charles’ speech in Kenya was delivered in Swahili as he toasted the connections between the countries and honored his late mother’s affection for the Kenyan people.

During his state visit, King Charles engaged in various activities, including a meeting with President Ruto, visits to an urban farm and a museum dedicated to Kenya’s history and struggle for independence, and interactions with young Kenyan tech entrepreneurs. The visit also aims to strengthen collaborative efforts between Britain and Kenya, particularly in tackling climate change and promoting opportunities and employment for young people. Additionally, the King will engage in discussions with faith leaders to explore ways of building stronger links between communities.

The Royal Family has faced increasing scrutiny regarding the legacies of colonialism and slavery, resulting in calls for apologies and reparations. Buckingham Palace has supported independent historical research concerning the royal family’s connections to the slave trade, aiming for a comprehensive understanding of these ties. Recently published research has unveiled a complex picture of royal attitudes towards slavery, shedding light on both pro-slavery advocates and campaigners for abolition within the royal family during the early 1800s.

Throughout the state visit to Kenya, King Charles III aims to foster collaboration and dialogue, not only in acknowledging past injustices but also in working towards a future of shared progress and partnership.