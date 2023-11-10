New Beginnings: King Charles III Honors Late Queen’s Legacy

King Charles III delivered a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the first anniversary of her passing. In a poignant message, the king expressed his deep affection for the late queen and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation.

Reflecting on her remarkable life and devoted service, King Charles III expressed gratitude for the love and support extended to him and his wife during this challenging year. Determined to continue their service to the people, the monarch couple commemorated the anniversary at their Scottish retreat, Balmoral.

As a tribute, King Charles III released one of his favorite official portraits of the late Queen, taken by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace in 1968. The portrait, captured during their final sitting together, showcases Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 42, adorned with her Order of the Garter star. This iconic image was previously exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery.

Not only did King Charles III pay homage to his mother, but other prominent figures also joined in honoring the late monarch. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, praised Queen Elizabeth II’s wisdom, grace, and sharp wit. He acknowledged the enduring gratitude for her extraordinary life of duty and dedication, even a year after her passing at the age of 96.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, revealed a touching encounter with Queen Elizabeth II just days before her death. During their final official meeting, the queen reassured Truss that they would meet again soon, emphasizing the importance of the encounter to her. Truss also noted the king’s resolute demeanor when she spoke to him on the day his reign began.

While the queen’s passing came as a shock to many, Truss recalled subtle indications of her declining health. A postponement of a privy council meeting on September 7 hinted at a worsened situation. Truss and her colleagues gradually realized the gravity of the queen’s condition over the following days.

The moment confirmation of the queen’s death reached No 10 Downing Street was deeply saddening for Truss and those present. In addition to the sorrow, practical considerations emerged. Truss recognized the weight of the occasion, as the queen had reigned for an impressive 70 years, serving as an integral part of the nation’s fabric.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, returned to the UK for a charity awards ceremony. Although it was reported that he does not intend to visit his father in Scotland, Harry remained focused on celebrating the accomplishments and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and the families supported by the WellChild charity.

