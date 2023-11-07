King Charles III Renews Bonds Between UK and France on Historic State Visit

King Charles III of Britain made history today as he became the first British monarch to deliver a speech in the Senate chamber of France. During his visit to Paris, the king emphasized the importance of the longstanding relationship between the UK and its neighboring country, describing it as “as firm as it has ever been.”

The royal visit, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to widespread demonstrations in France. However, the delay did not dampen the enthusiasm with which the king was received in the Senate chamber. Members of parliament gave him a standing ovation as he entered the room, showing their appreciation for the strong ties between the two nations.

In his speech, King Charles III pledged to work towards further strengthening the UK-French relationship, emphasizing the limitless potential that can be achieved when the two countries come together. He expressed gratitude for the invitation to speak from the Senate chamber, highlighting the significance of the occasion as it marked 231 years since France abolished its own monarchy.

While addressing lawmakers, the king also took the opportunity to address pressing global issues. He condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of standing together against military aggression. Additionally, King Charles III urged collective action to tackle the climate crisis, stressing the need to protect the world from the catastrophic destruction of nature caused by global warming.

Throughout his address, King Charles III displayed his linguistic versatility by seamlessly switching between French and English. His sense of humor was also on display as he made a lighthearted joke about “low blows” and wished “may the best man win” in relation to France hosting the men’s Rugby World Cup.

During their visit to France, Queen Camilla also played a significant role. She joined French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, in launching a new Franco-British literary prize at the National Library of France. Both women expressed their shared love for literature and their commitment to promoting literacy.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit included various engagements across Paris, such as visiting a flower market named after Queen Elizabeth II and observing the ongoing restoration work at Notre Dame cathedral. They also attended a reception at the Natural History Museum focused on sustainability.

This historic state visit reinforces the deep ties and cooperation between the UK and France, highlighting the importance of continuing to work together on global challenges and shared interests. The visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the relationship between the two countries.