New Perspective: King Charles Acknowledges Colonial Atrocities in Kenya but Falls Short on Apology

In a historic moment during his inaugural visit to Kenya as the monarch, King Charles III publicly recognized the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed by the British colonial authorities against the Kenyan people during their struggle for independence. While he did not issue a full apology as demanded by many Kenyans, the King emphasized that there were “no excuses” for these atrocities.

During a state banquet held on Tuesday, King Charles focused on expressing “the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the wrongdoings of the past. However, he refrained from engaging in conversations about potential reparations, maintaining the official British government stance on the matter.

Kenya, currently celebrating its 60th anniversary of independence, was a relatively safe choice for King Charles’ first Commonwealth visit as it maintains a warmer relationship with the United Kingdom compared to some other former colonies. Nevertheless, Britain, like other colonial powers, finds itself in a period of reflection, with mounting pressure for the monarchy to address the legacy of British rule in East Africa.

The front cover of Kenya’s most popular newspaper, the Daily Nation, featured a picture of the King with the headline “The Dark Past,” capturing the sentiment of many Kenyans who have called for Charles to specifically acknowledge the violent suppression carried out by British authorities during the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The Mau Mau revolt, a movement to reclaim land and independence, was met with a brutal crackdown, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Kenyans and the imprisonment and torture of many others.

While Britain expressed “sincere regret” for human rights abuses during that time in 2013, and a British court awarded compensation to thousands of Kenyans, the expectation for an official apology remained unfulfilled. As a constitutional monarch, King Charles adheres to the British government’s stance on such matters. However, it is evident that he intends to convey a personal sensitivity towards the issue, stating during the state banquet, “It matters greatly to me that I should deepen my own understanding of these wrongs.”