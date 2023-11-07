In 1938, the streets of Paris were filled with 35,000 soldiers and throngs of French citizens welcoming King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on their state visit. The atmosphere was electric, as the British national anthem echoed through the capital. Fast forward 85 years later, and King Charles III’s visit to Paris had a remarkably different reception. While there was a cavalry escort, the cheering bystanders were mainly tourists. The lack of public interest was evident, with empty streets and a notable absence of enthusiastic well-wishers.

Veteran French royal-watcher, Stéphane Bern, acknowledged the changing times, stating that state visits are now commonplace, and people no longer feel the need to turn out in large numbers to welcome foreign royalty. This shift may be attributed, in part, to the rise of television and social media, which bring famous figures closer to the public eye and may breed a sense of indifference.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, a living link to the trials of the last century, drew significant crowds during her state visits. However, the connection with King Charles is different. As time passes, the rituals that commemorate past wars become less emotionally charged, and people feel less personally invested.

Despite the diminished public turnout, the importance and success of the visit should not be overshadowed. In the Senate chamber, French parliamentarians displayed a sense of awe towards the royal presence. The mere presence of the King created an emotive field around him, lending significance to his words about shared sacrifices and common values. Regardless of the familiarity of these phrases, they gained renewed meaning when spoken by the monarch.

In a world that is constantly evolving, it is natural for public reception to change. The French may be less interested in the entente cordiale than they used to be, but the enduring value of the British monarchy in diplomatic relations cannot be discounted. The visit of King Charles III may not have captured the attention of the masses, but it served as a reminder of the rich history and cultural ties between France and the United Kingdom.