London’s Metropolitan Police has announced that it will not pursue further action in the investigation into allegations of a cash-for-honors scandal involving one of King Charles III’s charities. The probe, which was initiated last year, was triggered by media reports suggesting that the charity, The Prince’s Foundation, had offered assistance in exchange for honors and citizenship for a Saudi national.

The investigation, which included interviews with two individuals and a thorough review of over 200 documents, did not result in any arrests or charges. After carefully considering the information gathered during the inquiry, the police have concluded that no further action is necessary.

Both Buckingham Palace and The Prince’s Foundation have acknowledged the police’s decision. The charitable organization, following its own independent investigation and governance review, stated that it is committed to its mission of providing education and training programs.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, during his official visit to Balmoral, received a warm welcome. In a traditional ceremony outside the castle gates, the King inspected an honor guard and enjoyed a performance by the 4 SCOTS Pipes and Drums. The royal regiment’s mascot, Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, was also in attendance. Recently appointed as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, King Charles III has taken over the role from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This conclusion of the police investigation brings relief to The Prince’s Foundation, as it can now focus on its vital work without any further hindrance. The charity remains committed to its educational initiatives, which play a significant role in shaping the lives of individuals and communities.

