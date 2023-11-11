New Beginnings: King Charles III Reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy

King Charles III, in commemoration of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, has delivered a heartfelt message and shared a cherished photograph of his late mother. An official portrait taken in 1968 captures the youthful essence of the Queen, then 42 years old, adorned in her Garter robes and the exquisite Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara.

With gratitude, King Charles expressed his remembrance of the late Queen’s unwavering commitment and the profound impact she had on so many lives. He also extended his appreciation to the nation for the overwhelming love and support he and Queen Camilla have received during their inaugural year as monarchs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined in acknowledging the tremendous magnitude of Queen Elizabeth II’s service, remarking that her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth continues to leave a lasting impression. Sunak fondly recalled his personal encounters with the late Queen, marvelling at her wisdom, warmth, grace, and quick wit. He emphasized that people across the UK, regardless of whether they had the privilege of meeting her, are reflecting on her significance and the example she set for all.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer aptly captured the special bond that the late Queen shared with her people, recounting the queues of individuals who paid their respects. He emphasized her understanding that service to the nation unifies both the sovereign and the subjects. As the nation contemplates her legacy, Starmer called for a collective embrace of the spirit of public service to guide a better future.

As King Charles III spent his summer at Birkhall residence and Balmoral Castle, plans were set in motion to mark the anniversary of his accession to the throne. At midday on Friday, gun salutes erupted in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London, while bells tolled at Westminster Abbey at 13:00 BST. Amidst these tributes, Prince Harry delivered a separate speech at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, expressing his belief that Queen Elizabeth II watches over all of us.

This anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the impact Queen Elizabeth II had on the world and the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Her dedication to service, her unwavering grace, and her ability to unify a nation continue to inspire and guide us towards a brighter future.

FAQ:

Q: Who took the photograph of Queen Elizabeth II?

A: Cecil Beaton captured the formal colour photograph of the Queen in 1968.

Q: What did the photograph show?

A: The photograph showcased Queen Elizabeth II standing sideways in her Garter robes, wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara.

Q: How did Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describe Queen Elizabeth II’s service?

A: Prime Minister Sunak described the late Queen’s service as deep, extraordinary, and continually growing in gratitude.

Q: What did Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer say about Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with her people?

A: Starmer emphasized the special bond Queen Elizabeth II shared with her people and how it was built on the understanding that service unites the sovereign and the subjects.

Q: How were gun salutes and bells used to mark the anniversary of King Charles III’s accession?

A: Gun salutes were fired at Hyde Park and the Tower of London, while bells were rung at Westminster Abbey to commemorate the occasion.