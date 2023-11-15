Welcome to the Year Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing

London – As the royal family of Britain observes the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the first year of King Charles III’s reign, the day is filled with both joy and sadness.

It was on September 8 last year that the beloved monarch peacefully passed away at the age of 96 in her Balmoral residence. This came a few months after she had celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee, marking an impressive 70 years on the British throne.

Currently, King Charles III is staying at Balmoral, the cherished royal property in Aberdeenshire that his mother would retreat to for a summer break. Questions had arisen about whether he would continue this tradition, but those speculations were put to rest as he arrived a few weeks ago.

While several family members have been seen coming and going from the Scottish residence, a royal source has confirmed that they will have all departed by Friday, and there will be no public events taking place there.

Similar to his mother’s approach, King Charles III has chosen to spend this deeply personal day out of the public eye, with the exception of a brief appearance after attending church. Queen Elizabeth II herself often spent her own Accession Day privately at Sandringham House, where her father King George VI passed away in 1952.

Instead, the King has recorded a heartfelt audio message paying tribute to his mother’s devoted service. He expresses gratitude for the love and support shown to him and his wife throughout the year as they strive to be of service to the nation.

Accompanying this message, King Charles III released a previously unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968. The image captures the Queen, then 42 years old, wearing her Garter robes, standing sideways, and smiling. She is adorned with the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, a stunning piece made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the royal family, will be attending a small private service in Wales to commemorate the late matriarch’s life. Prince Charles is expected to speak on behalf of the family.

The service will take place at St. Davids Cathedral in St. Davids, the smallest city in Britain. This location has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for over 1,400 years since David, the patron saint of Wales, settled there in the sixth century with his monastic community.

Following the service, the royal couple will have the opportunity to meet individuals from the local community, some of whom had previously met Queen Elizabeth II during her visits to the city.

Even the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, took a moment to pay tribute to his grandmother’s sense of duty while attending a charity event in London on the eve of the anniversary. Although unable to attend the awards ceremony the previous year, Prince Harry stated that Queen Elizabeth II would have insisted that he be with the community instead.

As the fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry’s visit to the United Kingdom is expected to be brief, and he will not have the opportunity to see his immediate family during this time. He will soon be departing again as he is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was not present with her husband in London but is expected to join him in Germany shortly after the start of the games.

