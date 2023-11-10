King Charles Embodies a Different Kind of Royalty on State Visit to Kenya

Amidst his first state visit to Kenya since his mother’s passing, King Charles has captivated the public’s attention with his unique approach to his royal role. While some may expect the king to exude the traditional qualities associated with a monarch, one top royal expert believes that Charles is redefining what it means to be a king.

According to renowned royal biographer Tom Bower, Charles is not like his predecessors when it comes to diplomacy and politics. Bower suggests that the king’s inclination towards introspection and contemplation is not necessarily a sign of disinterest, but rather a departure from the expected norms. Bower points out that Charles had a responsibility to the Commonwealth, prompting him to embark on previous trips to India. However, Africa did not hold the same appeal for him culturally, making it a less frequent venture.

Furthermore, Bower highlights the challenges that Charles faces with regards to traveling long distances. The king’s spouse, Queen Camilla, is not particularly fond of extended travel, which exacerbates the difficulties. These factors contribute to the perception that Charles may not enjoy his role as much as anticipated. Nevertheless, Bower emphasizes the importance of Charles’s commitment to the Commonwealth, as neglecting it could potentially lead to its dissolution.

Throughout their current visit, Charles and Camilla have taken the opportunity to meet with Kenyan war veterans who fought alongside the English during World War II. In an address upon their arrival, Charles expressed his pleasure in returning to Kenya during the nation’s sixtieth year of independence. Moreover, he acknowledged the atrocities committed during Kenya’s pursuit of independence and stressed the necessity for accountability.

What becomes apparent is that Charles brings a different perspective to his role as king. Rather than conforming to expectations, he offers a distinct and contemplative approach that challenges conventional notions of royalty. In doing so, he strives to forge new connections and redefine the role of the monarchy in a changing world.