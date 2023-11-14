Charitable Actions of King Charles’ Foundation Cleared of Wrongdoing by Police Investigation

The Metropolitan Police has announced that no further action will be taken after investigating allegations involving a charity established by King Charles as the Prince of Wales. The decision was made in response to advice from prosecutors and after careful consideration of the information gathered so far.

The investigation into the Prince’s Foundation was initiated following media reports suggesting that a Saudi donor had been offered assistance in receiving an honor. It is important to note that no arrests were made nor charges filed during the course of the investigation.

In a statement, Scotland Yard explained that the investigation involved substantial efforts, including obtaining court production orders, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing over 200 documents. Following these steps, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for further review.

After considering the CPS’s early investigative advice and thoroughly assessing the information collected, the Metropolitan Police concluded that no additional action would be pursued in this matter. However, the statement clarified that should new information or evidence come to light, it would be reviewed by the Special Enquiry Team.

Buckingham Palace acknowledged the decision, acknowledging that all other inquiries would be addressed by the Prince’s Foundation. Meanwhile, the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic criticized the outcome, labeling it as “appalling.”

The controversy arose after the group officially complained to the Metropolitan Police about King Charles and his former confidant, Michael Fawcett. The allegations stemmed from newspaper reports that accused Fawcett of promising assistance to a Saudi billionaire in securing a knighthood and obtaining British citizenship.

It is worth noting that the billionaire in question, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, had already received an honorary CBE in 2016 for his contributions to restoration projects supported by Prince Charles. No wrongdoing has been suggested on his part.

During the investigation, two individuals were spoken to under caution in September. However, it is important to clarify that King Charles was not directly involved in these discussions with the police.

When the investigation was first opened, a spokesperson for Charles clarified that he had no knowledge of any alleged offers of honors or citizenship in exchange for donations to his charities.

Following its independent investigation and governance review, The Prince’s Foundation has stated that it acknowledges the Metropolitan Police’s decision. The charity remains committed to its mission of delivering education and training programs as intended.

