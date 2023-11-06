Britain’s King Charles III and French President Emmanuel Macron made a joint plea for stronger ties between their countries during the king’s state visit to France. In a banquet dinner held at the historic Palace of Versailles, the two leaders emphasized the importance of revitalizing the friendship between France and the UK.

Although Brexit was not directly mentioned, King Charles III acknowledged that relations between the two nations have not always been smooth. However, he expressed hope for a renewal of the Entente Cordiale, the alliance that celebrates its 120th anniversary next year.

The banquet, held in the grand Hall of Mirrors, brought together prominent figures from various fields, including rockstar Mick Jagger, former football manager Arsène Wenger, and billionaire Bernard Arnault. The venue, with its associations of privilege and absolute monarchy, served as a powerful backdrop to the discussions surrounding the future of France-UK relations.

President Macron, while acknowledging the tensions created by Brexit, assured King Charles III that the two countries would overcome these challenges and continue shaping the future of the continent together. Despite the complexities of the Brexit negotiations, both leaders showed determination to strengthen their countries’ ties in the face of the 21st-century challenges.

This call for stronger France-UK relations goes beyond the usual diplomatic rhetoric. It represents an important step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation between the two nations. Recognizing the shared history and intertwined destinies of France and the UK, King Charles III and President Macron expressed their belief in a future where cooperation prevails over divisiveness.

As the state visit progresses, it is expected that both leaders will engage in high-level discussions to identify concrete ways to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. The renewed commitment to the friendship between France and the UK sets the stage for a new chapter in their relationship, one that is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for a prosperous future.