Royal Couple Delights with Charming Christmas Card

The festive season is upon us, and King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have once again brought joy with the unveiling of their 2023 Christmas card. This delightful card, a testament to their second holiday season as king and queen consort, showcases a photograph of the beaming couple framed by an elegant red border.

The image, captured by the esteemed photographer Hugo Burnand, portrays the pair in the majestic Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, a significant location following their coronation in May. Queen Consort Camilla looks resplendent in her white coronation coat dress, exquisitely embellished with gold and silver floral embroidery, while draped over it is her regal purple velvet Robe of Estate by Ede and Ravenscroft. This choice holds a subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who also wore this robe during her coronation in 1953. Standing beside her, King Charles complements her attire with his own golden-embroidered purple velvet Robe of Estate and coronation tunic, reflecting their shared regal elegance. Enhancing their majestic appearance, the queen consort wears Queen Mary’s crown, while the king dons the Imperial State crown.

The card conveys a heartfelt message in vibrant red text, extending warm wishes for a very Happy Christmas and New Year. In addition to this delightful gesture, the royal couple took to Instagram to share another cherished moment from their coronation day in May. The photo captures them alongside other esteemed members of the royal family, further emphasizing the joyous spirit of the festive season.

The release of the Christmas card came just after Queen Consort Camilla’s charming outing on Thursday, where she attended an annual carol concert at St. Paul’s Cathedral in support of the cancer support charity Maggie’s. As the president of Maggie’s since 2008, she graced the occasion wearing an elegant long white coat adorned with floral brooches, accompanied by knee-high boots and a matching clutch, exuding grace and sophistication.

While the royal couple continues to inspire with their public engagements and unwavering commitment to charitable causes, their Christmas card radiates their warmth and genuine affection for the people they serve. It captures the essence of the holiday season—a time of joy, love, and togetherness. Truly, the royal couple’s festive gesture is a gift that brings smiles to faces during this special time of year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who designed Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation coat dress?

Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation coat dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield.

Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation coat dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield. What is the significance of Queen Consort Camilla’s purple velvet Robe of Estate?

The purple velvet Robe of Estate worn by Queen Consort Camilla is a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who also wore it during her coronation in 1953.

The purple velvet Robe of Estate worn by Queen Consort Camilla is a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who also wore it during her coronation in 1953. What crowns were worn by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla?

King Charles wore the Imperial State crown, while Queen Consort Camilla wore Queen Mary’s crown.

King Charles wore the Imperial State crown, while Queen Consort Camilla wore Queen Mary’s crown. What charity does Queen Consort Camilla support?

Queen Consort Camilla supports the cancer support charity Maggie’s and has served as its president since 2008.

Sources: Unavailable