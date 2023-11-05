Australia’s Historic Referendum on Recognizing Indigenous People

Australia is on the cusp of a historic referendum that could bring long-awaited recognition to Indigenous people in the country. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a passionate plea to Australians to vote in favor of recognizing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution. The vote, set to take place on Saturday, will determine whether the 122-year-old constitution should be amended to create an Indigenous body known as the Voice to Parliament.

Early polling data and opinion polls suggest that the vote may not be successful, with the ‘No’ camp currently in the lead. However, the Prime Minister remains hopeful and urges Australians to show kindness and generosity of spirit by supporting the recognition of Indigenous people. The referendum represents an opportunity for the nation to come together and demonstrate the best of the Australian character.

Australia’s Indigenous citizens, who make up about 3.8% of the population, have a rich history that spans over 60,000 years. Yet, they are not mentioned in the constitution, and on many socio-economic measures, Indigenous Australians trail below national averages. This referendum seeks to rectify that by giving Indigenous people a voice and providing them with a dedicated body to advise the government on Indigenous issues.

Referendums in Australia are notoriously challenging to pass, with only eight out of 44 referendums receiving approval since the country’s inception in 1901. Constitutional change requires a majority vote nationwide and in at least four of the six states. Despite the lack of united political support from conservative parties, supporters of the referendum believe that it will bring progress for Indigenous Australians.

The referendum has sparked debate, with some opponents arguing that enshrining one group in the constitution could be divisive. However, thousands of ‘Yes’ volunteers have been deployed across the country to engage with undecided voters and emphasize the importance of recognition.

As the referendum draws near, the outcome remains uncertain. Indigenous leader and campaigner, Noel Pearson, believes that the large number of undecided voters presents an opportunity for both sides to secure support. The next 24 hours will be crucial as Australians finalize their decisions on this significant referendum that could shape the future of the nation.

