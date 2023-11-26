North Korea’s Increasing Hair Loss Problem: A Unique Perspective

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has been facing an unexpected rise in the number of its citizens experiencing hair loss and baldness. Experts from South Korea have shed light on this phenomenon, suggesting various causes such as infections, the use of chemical-laden soap and laundry detergent, and lack of access to milder hair products. These revelations, provided through discussions with Radio Free Asia (RFA), have sparked a new understanding of the situation in North Korea.

Choi Jeong Hoon, a doctor who escaped from North Korea and currently serves as a senior researcher at the Public Policy Research Institute at Korea University in Seoul, has highlighted the challenges faced by ordinary North Koreans in finding hair care products that are gentle on the scalp. Due to economic limitations, the cost of treatment is often unaffordable for the average citizen, making it difficult to address the issue effectively.

Furthermore, available treatments in North Korea appear to fall into two categories: pharmaceutical and cosmetic. Unfortunately, the effectiveness of these treatments is questionable and, in some cases, they have been known to contribute to further hair loss. The lack of proper regulation and verification of efficacy for these products exacerbates the problem.

Ahn Kyung Soo, head of DPRKHealth.org, has emphasized that many treatments in North Korea resemble “oriental medicines” that rely on topical tonics made from medicinal herbs. While these traditional treatments may have minimal effects, they often lack scientific evidence to support their claims. It is not uncommon for North Koreans to resort to unconventional methods such as stimulating the scalp with a needle-like hairbrush dipped in a glass bottle.

Another factor that may contribute to hair loss in North Korea is the military’s strict cap-wearing policy. The caps worn by soldiers may hinder proper ventilation, leading to bacterial buildup and clogged pores, resulting in thinning hair. All able-bodied men are required to serve in the armed forces for ten years, which means a significant portion of the male population is potentially affected.

It is important to note that hair loss is not limited to North Korea alone. South Korea has also witnessed a surge in hair loss cases in recent years, to the extent that it played a role in the country’s presidential election. Candidate Lee Jae-myung gained support from voters by proposing government-funded hair-loss treatments. This highlights the social impact of hair loss and the need for effective solutions not only in North Korea but also in neighboring countries.

In conclusion, the growing issue of hair loss in North Korea sheds light on the challenges faced by its citizens and the unmet need for accessible and effective treatments. The unique circumstances in North Korea, such as limited access to mild hair products and reliance on traditional remedies, pose significant obstacles in addressing this problem. Understanding the factors contributing to hair loss can help pave the way towards viable solutions that improve the well-being of individuals in North Korea and beyond.

