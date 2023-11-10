Glimpse into Kim Jong Un’s Extravagant Train Journey

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s upcoming train journey to eastern Russia has captured international attention. While the purpose of his visit is to discuss possible weapons supply to bolster Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, it is his lavish train that has become a fascination.

The private train service, inherited from his father, the late Kim Jong Il, was created out of the leader’s fear of flying. The convoy, equipped with heavy bulletproofing, ensures maximum security. However, this means that the train’s average speed does not exceed 37 mph, in stark contrast to high-speed trains like France’s TGV or Amtrak’s Acela Express.

Inside the train, the opulence is evident. Luxurious conference rooms paneled in dark wood offer a sophisticated setting for important discussions. Multiple bedrooms provide comfort for the leader and his entourage. Satellite phones and flatscreen TVs ensure constant communication and entertainment. A team of approximately 100 security agents works tirelessly to ensure the safety of the train by scanning routes and upcoming stations for any threats.

But it is the dining car that truly showcases extravagance. Chefs are ready to deliver a culinary experience fit for a dictator, with options ranging from Russian and Chinese cuisine to Korean, Japanese, and even French delicacies. Live lobsters, flown in fresh, create a sense of luxury, accompanied by fine wines such as Bordeaux and Beaujolais. However, even the dictatorial palate has its preferences. Kim Jong Il was known for his meticulous taste and once expressed his displeasure over a serving of fried Russian dumplings that did not meet his expectations.

To add entertainment to the journey, Kim Jong Il was serenaded by a group of female performers known as “beautiful lady conductors.” These singers, who capture the attention of the leader with their performances in Korean and Russian, continue to entertain Kim Jong Un during his train voyages.

For security reasons, a separate train, both preceding and following the convoy, ensures constant vigilance against any potential attacks. Reports suggest that the convoy has consisted of as many as 90 carriages, creating an extensive and highly protected train journey.

While the next voyage for Kim Jong Un will take him to Vladivostok, Russia, for the Eastern Economic Forum, his previous train journeys include secret talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a meeting with former President Donald Trump in Vietnam. These train expeditions have prompted South Korean and US intelligence operatives to closely monitor the situation using reconnaissance aircraft and other methods.

The upcoming train journey to Russia will mark Kim Jong Un’s first foreign travel since North Korea closed its borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. This visit will not only decide the future of weapons supply but also provide a glimpse into the extravagant world of the North Korean leader.

