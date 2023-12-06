North Korean Leader Urges Increase in Birth Rates to Foster Stronger Society

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has passionately advocated for the need to boost birth rates among women in the country, emphasizing the importance of raising children with communist values. During an emotionally charged speech at the Fifth National Conference of Mothers in Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un expressed his deep concern for the decline in birth rates and called upon women to fulfill their duties in strengthening the nation’s power by having more children.

“Stopping the decline in birthrates and providing good child care and education are all our family affairs that we should solve together with our mothers,” stated Kim Jong Un, as he wiped away tears with a white handkerchief. With a strong emphasis on housekeeping duties, the North Korean leader highlighted the crucial role of women in fulfilling their responsibility of raising children and contributing to the socialist and communist construction of the nation.

Kim Jong Un acknowledged the heavy mission that mothers bear in bringing up children who will become the pillars of a future society. In his passionate address, he expressed his confidence in the prospects of North Korea’s socialist construction and the transformation of society in the near future. The supreme leader urged mothers to face their responsibilities with optimism, ensuring that their children are well-prepared to contribute to the progress of the nation.

According to data from the United Nations Population Fund, the fertility rate in North Korea stood at 1.8 as of 2023, marking a significant decline in recent decades. While this figure remains higher than that of some neighboring countries, such as South Korea and Japan, North Korea recognizes the need to take action in order to counter the downward trend.

In response to the declining birth rates, neighboring countries have implemented government incentive programs to support young families. South Korea experienced a record-low fertility rate of 0.78 last year, while Japan saw its figure drop to 1.26. North Korea aims to learn from these experiences and develop effective strategies to encourage its own citizens to have more children, thus bolstering the future of the nation.

The challenge of raising children in North Korea mirrors the situation in many affluent countries, with high costs of living and the increasing financial burden associated with child-rearing. Many families in North Korea, recognizing these obstacles, choose to have no more than one child. Ahn Kyung-su, the head of DPRKHEALTH.ORG, a website focusing on health issues in North Korea, explains that families are aware of the financial pressures involved in raising children, ensuring their education, and supporting them in finding employment.

As North Korea reevaluates its demographic structure, it aims to address these concerns while pursuing the goal of increasing birth rates. By emphasizing the importance of raising children with communist values, Kim Jong Un hopes to foster a stronger society that will carry forward the ideals of socialism and contribute to the nation’s development.

