North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russian President Vladimir Putin

South Korean intelligence agencies have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged his full support to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a summit held in Russia. Kim referred to their cooperation as a “fight against imperialism” and assured Putin that their relationship is a top priority.

During the summit, Putin expressed his willingness to provide technological assistance to North Korea for satellite launches. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of military cooperation between the two nations. This meeting highlights the closer alignment between Russia and North Korea, who have been isolated by the West due to geopolitical tensions.

It is worth noting that the United States has raised concerns that Putin and Kim could strike an arms deal, which could potentially provide North Korea with weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, the details of such a deal were not discussed during the summit.

Analysts speculate that Russia may have also raised the possibility of three-way naval exercises with North Korea, including China. Putin emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries would adhere to the existing international rules.

Kim’s trip to Russia marks his first visit abroad since the beginning of the pandemic, during which North Korea sealed its borders. The two leaders last met in Russia in 2019. During this visit, Putin invited Kim to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russian space agency officials briefed him on their work. Putin hinted that assistance with North Korea’s satellite program could be a reason behind choosing this venue for their meeting.

While there was no mention of missile cooperation between Russia and North Korea during the summit, both satellite and missile technologies rely on similar dual-use rocket technology. The United States and its allies have accused North Korea of using its space program as a cover for weapons tests, in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Although Russia has traditionally been cautious about sharing sensitive military technologies with Pyongyang, experts believe that the changing geopolitical landscape in Asia may lead Russia to drop its inhibitions. Russia’s concerns about the U.S. military presence in the region and perceived threats on its eastern flank might prompt closer cooperation with North Korea.

The details of their cooperation in sensitive areas were not disclosed to the public, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Kim’s visit to Russia will continue with a trip to Vladivostok, where he will visit the headquarters of the Russian navy’s Pacific fleet.