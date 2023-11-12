North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Explores Russian Weapons Arsenal, Raising Questions About a Growing Alliance

Amidst rising tension over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia has sparked concerns about a potential alliance between the two nations. During his trip, Kim had the opportunity to tour Moscow’s formidable war arsenal, including hypersonic missiles, nuclear bombers, and advanced warships.

One of the highlights of the visit was Kim’s inspection of Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missile, which can reach speeds of over 7,600 mph. This missile, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has the capability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The Kinzhal missile was first unveiled in Ukraine, and its deployment was confirmed during Kim’s tour.

Additionally, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accompanied Kim during the tour and showcased Russia’s powerful warplanes, such as the Tu-160, Tu-95, and Tu-22 bombers. Of particular significance was the disclosure that the Tu-160 bombers were recently upgraded with new missiles boasting an impressive range of over 4,040 miles.

Though concerns have been raised about the potential cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly regarding weapons and ammunition, the top U.S. general, Gen. Mark Milley, has downplayed the immediate threat. While acknowledging that a deal may be struck between Kim and Putin involving the provision of artillery to Russia, Milley emphasized that the impact of such an alliance might not be as significant as feared.

Furthermore, Milley suggested that in exchange for providing weapons or military technology, Kim would likely receive advanced weaponry from Russia, potentially strengthening his own military capabilities. However, the exact details of any agreement remain uncertain.

The international community has also been closely monitoring the situation, particularly NATO members. Adm. Rob Bauer of the NATO Military Committee highlighted the ongoing need for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine, which has put considerable strain on global weapons production. He pointed out the complexities involved in supplying weapons and balancing the potential risks to one’s own readiness.

As tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the United States in the coming week for the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for the ongoing conflict is being debated in Congress.

The situation is unfolding at a critical time, as Russia seeks assistance from countries like North Korea to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine. Concurrently, Ukrainian forces are making progress in their counteroffensive. The upcoming Ukraine defense contact group meeting, organized by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, will involve numerous allies and partners in Europe and is expected to address the evolving situation.

FAQ:

Q: What weapons did Kim Jong Un explore during his trip to Russia?

A: Kim inspected hypersonic missiles, nuclear bombers, and warships.

Q: What is the potential impact of an alliance between North Korea and Russia?

A: The impact is uncertain, with some suggesting it may not be decisive.

Q: How might North Korea benefit from the alliance?

A: North Korea may receive advanced weapons or military technology from Russia.

Q: Is there concern about the strain on global weapons production for Ukraine’s needs?

A: Yes, there are concerns about the strain on weapons production and the potential risks involved.