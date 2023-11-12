Kim Jong Un Visits Fighter Jet Plant in Russia as Putin Accepts Invite to North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a visit to an aircraft plant in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, during his ongoing trip to the country. The Russian state media reported that this facility is the largest aviation manufacturing plant in North Korea and is responsible for the production and development of fighter jets, including the Su-35S.

In addition to visiting the aircraft plant, Kim is expected to travel to Vladivostok, a port city in Russia, where he will observe the military capabilities of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this information through state news agency Russia 1.

This visit to Russia’s Far East region comes after a summit between Putin and Kim, where military cooperation was discussed. The two countries have been facing international isolation – Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and North Korea for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. The Kremlin announced that Putin has accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also scheduled to visit the country in October.

During their summit, Putin presented Kim with a space suit glove that had been to space, as well as a domestically manufactured carbine. Kim, in return, offered Putin a carbine made by North Korean artisans. The leaders expressed their commitment to establishing a long-lasting friendship between their countries.

Despite speculations of a potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea, Putin clarified that there are certain restrictions in place, but there are also areas of cooperation that can be explored. Kim praised Russia’s stance against hegemonic forces and vowed to stand with Russia in its fight against such forces.

In return, Putin showed his willingness to assist North Korea in its space and satellite program. While Ukraine expressed concerns about the talks between Russia and North Korea, including the possibility of military cooperation, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated that such cooperation is not new and they are working on their own strategies to address the situation.

