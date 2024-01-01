Kim Jong Un Urges Military Leaders to Employ Strongest Measures to Defeat Adversaries, Including the U.S.

In an address to his military officials, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to utilize the most formidable methods to annihilate South Korea and the United States in the event of warfare. State media outlets reported on the dictator’s warning regarding the growing risk of armed conflict on the Korean peninsula, attributing it to maneuvers conducted by the U.S. and other adversaries. Kim asserted that these provocations necessitated the sharpening of North Korea’s defenses.

To safeguard their nation’s sovereignty, Kim stressed the imperative of mobilizing all available powerful resources to deliver a devastating blow and utterly obliterate their opponents. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying, “If they choose military confrontation and ignite the flames of war, we must employ our most potent means to deal a crushing blow and completely eliminate them.”

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the ruling Workers’ Party, where Kim met with senior military leaders to acknowledge and commend their achievements in 2023. As part of the New Year’s festivities, the leader also attended a late-night concert to celebrate the coming year.

North Korea’s state media announced that Kim’s New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to expand their nuclear capabilities and launch three additional military satellites. The nation’s ultimate goal, according to Kim, is to possess an overwhelming capacity to respond to any potential conflict.

Over the past year, North Korea has worked diligently to strengthen its alliances with regional partners, particularly Russia and China. Kim has engaged in communication with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, even journeying outside of the country to meet with the latter via a rare train trip.

In Pyongyang, the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party convened a multi-day plenary meeting to review policies for the upcoming year. Although it has been customary for the supreme leader to deliver a New Year’s Day speech to the public, Kim has opted to present the yearly recap during Workers’ Party gatherings since 2020.

Throughout 2023, North Korea escalated its aggressive behavior by launching ballistic missiles into the waters around Japan and issuing threats of retaliation against U.S. military exercises.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What did Kim Jong Un emphasize in his address to military leaders?

Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of employing the most powerful means to defeat adversaries, such as South Korea and the United States, in the event of warfare.

2. What did Kim Jong Un attribute the risk of armed conflict to?

Kim Jong Un attributed the increasing risk of armed conflict on the Korean peninsula to maneuvers conducted by the U.S. and other enemies.

3. What was Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s resolution for 2024?

Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to expand North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and launch three additional military satellites.

4. With whom has North Korea strengthened its alliances?

North Korea has actively worked to strengthen its partnerships with regional allies, particularly Russia and China.

5. How has Kim Jong Un communicated with foreign leaders?

Kim Jong Un has been in communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He even made a rare trip outside of North Korea to meet with Putin.

(Source: [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/world/kim-jong-un-military-leaders-most-powerful-means-destroy-enemies) and [Korean Central News Agency](http://www.kcna.kp/))