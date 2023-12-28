North Korea’s Strategic Focus on Anti-Imperialist Cooperation

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un addressed the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with “anti-imperialist” nations in the face of United States’ dominance. Contrary to traditional New Year’s speeches, Kim has chosen party meetings to deliver his annual recaps since 2020.

In his address, Kim outlined the direction for the upcoming year and set forth the tasks for various sectors, including the People’s Army, munitions industry, nuclear weapons, and civil defense. He highlighted the need to accelerate war preparations due to the perceived grave political and military situation in the Korean peninsula, caused by the “anti-DPRK confrontation moves” of the US and its allies.

To counteract these perceived threats, Kim called for the expansion and development of strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist independent countries. He emphasized the importance of international joint action and struggle against imperialism in this rapidly changing world geopolitical landscape. The North Korean leader also indicated the orientation of external affairs and work towards the south.

North Korea has been actively seeking greater cooperation with its regional allies, Russia and China. Kim has engaged in communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, even making a rare trip out of the country to meet the latter face to face.

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea gathered in Pyongyang for a multi-day plenary meeting to review policies for the coming year. Kim referred to 2023 as a “year of great turn and great change,” highlighting the accomplishments and milestones achieved in various fields of socialist construction and national power strengthening.

In summary, North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, is focusing on strengthening alliances with anti-imperialist nations while preparing for potential conflict with the United States and its allies. This strategic positioning reflects the country’s desire to protect its sovereignty and challenge Western dominance in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Workers’ Party of Korea?

The Workers’ Party of Korea is the ruling political party in North Korea. It is led by the country’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un.

2. What does “DPRK” stand for?

“DPRK” stands for the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the official name of North Korea.

3. What is KCNA?

KCNA is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet in North Korea that is owned and operated by the ruling authoritarian government.

4. Who are North Korea’s regional allies?

North Korea has sought closer cooperation with Russia and China, considering them as its regional allies.

Sources:

– Korean Central News Agency: [KCNA](https://www.kcna.co.jp/)

– Fox News: [Article Link](https://www.foxnews.com/world/kim-jong-un-committee-north-korea-cooperate-anti-imperialist-countries-against-us)