Kim Jong Un Challenges Tradition with Title Change

In a surprising move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has started referring to himself as the “Great President” in official media reports. This esteemed political title was previously believed to belong exclusively to his deceased grandfather, Kim Il Sung, who is considered the country’s founder. This change in terminology goes against established protocols and is indicative of the young dictator’s willingness to transgress traditional norms set by his father and grandfather.

North Korea’s constitution, amended in 1998, declared Kim Il Sung the “eternal president” and abolished the office. His son and political successor, Kim Jong Il, never claimed the title of “Great President,” presumably out of deference to his father. Instead, he was written into the constitution as “the eternal Chairman of the National Defense Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” upon his death in 2012.

The increasing use of the title “Great President” to refer to Kim Jong Un in recent years demonstrates his desire to assert his own authority and forge his own legacy. In 2020, he was referred to as such only four times, but by 2022, the title was used 24 times throughout the year. This departure from established tradition shows that Kim Jong Un is willing to challenge the “eternal” protocols put in place by his predecessors.

The Kim family has created a secular religion around their dynasty since the formation of the North Korean government in 1948. The country operates under a unique form of communist political philosophy known as “juche,” which places all power in the hands of a “supreme leader.” State-controlled media and government communications consistently portray the Kims as demigods, attributing them with unparalleled intelligence and an array of skills.

Kim Jong Un’s adoption of the title “Great President” signifies his intention to establish himself as a formidable leader and further consolidate his power. As North Korea continues to evolve under his rule, the world will be watching closely to see how this departure from tradition shapes the country’s future.