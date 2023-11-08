Kim Jong Un Causes Controversy with Footwear Choice During Flood Site Visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently made a public appearance to survey flooding in his country, but it wasn’t his actions that caught everyone’s attention – it was his choice of footwear. Kim was seen wearing a pair of mandals, a questionable fashion decision considering the circumstances.

While his entourage was appropriately dressed for the flooding, Kim stood out in his white long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and mandals. The North Korean leader even waded through waist-high waters, seemingly unaffected by his unconventional choice of footwear.

This is not the first time Kim has been seen wearing mandals in public. Earlier this year, he wore them during a speech, causing speculation about his health and raising eyebrows around the world. Now, his latest appearance in mandals has sparked even more controversy.

The flooding in South Pyongan Province was caused by a burst embankment due to poor drainage. The disaster destroyed valuable farmland, exacerbating concerns about North Korea’s ongoing food crisis.

Kim Jong Un publicly criticized government officials for their negligence and lack of responsibility in dealing with the disaster. He specifically called out Kim Tok Hun, the premier of the cabinet, for his supposed incompetence. The North Korean leader labeled the flooding a man-made disaster and accused officials of hindering the state’s economic progress.

Some experts believe that Kim’s harsh criticism is a way for him to reshuffle his cabinet and scapegoat others for the country’s economic failings. Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies, suggests that Kim is frustrated with the slow improvement of the national economy and is using the flood as an opportunity to make changes.

While the controversy surrounding Kim’s footwear choice may seem trivial compared to the country’s larger issues, it highlights the scrutiny and fascination with the North Korean leader’s every move. As North Korea grapples with natural disasters and economic challenges, the world continues to watch and speculate on the actions of its enigmatic leader.