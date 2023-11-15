North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned to his homeland after a fruitful visit to Russia, where he received special gifts from his hosts. This diplomatic exchange has raised a few eyebrows, considering that it goes against the United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at curbing North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. Surprisingly, Russia, which voted in favor of these resolutions, was the one to offer these gifts.

During his trip, Kim was presented with a fur hat by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok. This city served as the backdrop for Kim’s inspection of impressive Russian military equipment, including nuclear bombers, fighter jets armed with hypersonic missiles, and a warship. It was reported that there was some concern about finding the right size for the hat, but Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora, provided a perfect fit, slightly smaller than his own “very large head.”

While this gift may seem purely decorative, it holds a deeper significance. Matsegora emphasized that the hat was a heartfelt offering, highlighting the personal connection between the two leaders. This gesture was well-received by Kim, who appreciated the thoughtful present.

Kim’s visit to Russia also began with a stop in the border town of Khasan, where he received a photo of Yuri Gagarin, the first human to orbit the Earth, underscoring the shared interest in space exploration between the two countries.

1. North Korea has a dedicated museum, the International Friendship Exhibition, that showcases the gifts received by its leaders from foreign dignitaries. The museum, located in the Myohyangsan mountain region, boasts two imposing concrete structures designed in the traditional architectural style. It houses an extensive collection of over 115,000 items from more than 200 countries, according to North Korean state media.

2. The Myohyangsan mountain region, where the museum is nestled, is situated approximately 99 miles away from Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

A: Despite voting in favor of United Nations Security Council resolutions against North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities, Russia chose to offer gifts to Kim during his visit.

A: The fur hat presented to Kim by the Russian Defense Minister symbolized a personal connection between the two leaders and was seen as a heartfelt offering.

A: Kim Jong Un appreciated the thoughtful presents and expressed his gratitude for the symbolic gestures made during his visit to Russia.

