Kim Jong Un Reportedly Travels to Russia, Meeting with Vladimir Putin Imminent

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly en route to Russia for a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While neither country has officially confirmed the meeting, sources indicate that Putin has already arrived in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

The meeting between Kim and Putin comes at a crucial time as arms negotiations between the two nations are advancing. Although no specific date or location has been given for the meeting, US officials have warned of the impending encounter.

If the visit does take place, it will mark Kim’s first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic began. North Korea, with its borders sealed for the past three years, has only recently started to relax travel restrictions.

This would be Kim’s 10th trip abroad since assuming power in 2011. All of his previous trips occurred in 2018 and 2019 when he engaged in negotiations with then-US President Donald Trump regarding his nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Notably, Kim has a preference for traveling in an upscale armored train, following in the footsteps of his father. However, rail travel only accounts for less than half of his foreign trips. He has also traveled by plane and car in the past.

Vladivostok, where the meeting is expected to take place, lies 130 km (80 miles) from the North Korean border. This proximity highlights the significance of Russia’s role in facilitating diplomatic relations with North Korea.

In addition to meeting with Putin, Kim has also made four trips to China in the past to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Furthermore, Kim met once with Putin in Vladivostok in April 2019 and had a meeting with then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the demilitarized zone in 2018.

It remains to be seen what the outcomes of the Putin-Kim meeting will be. However, speculation suggests that North Korea may have the opportunity to obtain weapons that have been prohibited by UN and US sanctions for the past two decades. This includes weapon systems for their nuclear-capable ballistic missile program.

The meeting takes place amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has placed strain on the Russian military. It is possible that North Korea’s re-engagement with Russia could provide an opportunity for both countries to exchange much-needed supplies.

With both Putin and Kim traveling to Vladivostok, the eyes of the world are now focused on the potential outcomes of this high-stakes meeting between two enigmatic leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is this Kim Jong Un’s first visit to Russia?

No, Kim Jong Un previously visited Russia in April 2019 for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Are there any confirmations of the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin?

Neither Russia nor North Korea have officially confirmed the meeting, but sources indicate that both leaders are in Vladivostok. What are the potential outcomes of the meeting?

The outcomes of the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin are uncertain. However, there is speculation that North Korea may acquire prohibited weapons and the meeting could provide Russia with much-needed supplies. Why is the meeting significant?

The meeting is significant as it signifies North Korea’s efforts to strengthen ties with Russia and potentially gain support in overcoming UN and US sanctions.

