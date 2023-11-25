New Article: Kim Jong Un Analyzes Satellite Imagery of Key Locations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently conducted a comprehensive analysis of satellite images that depicted significant target regions, according to state media. The images encompassed notable areas such as the South Korean capital, Seoul, and the US military base at Pearl Harbor.

During his visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang, Kim examined photographs of multiple military bases in both the United States and South Korea. Noteworthy installations, including Naval Station Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, were among the locations scrutinized. In addition, the South Korean cities of Busan, Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek, and Osan, which house crucial military installations, were also part of the imagery analysis.

One of the photographs that caught Kim’s attention featured the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, presently stationed in Busan. The visit to NATA followed North Korea’s recent announcement of the successful launch of its inaugural spy satellite, Malligyong-1.

Although South Korean defense officials and analysts have deemed it premature to assess the satellite’s capabilities, North Korean intelligence officials have suggested that Russia’s assistance facilitated the satellite’s successful launch. The strengthening ties between North Korea and Russia have become increasingly apparent, with Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin having met in September at Russia’s main space launch center. During their summit, Putin expressed his country’s commitment to aiding Pyongyang in advancing its space program.

The recent satellite launch has faced backlash from the United States, Japan, and South Korea, as it violates UN sanctions aimed at impeding North Korea’s development of ballistic missiles. In response to the launch, Kim viewed satellite images of military installations in Guam, a US Pacific territory. However, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik dismissed North Korea’s claims, citing that the satellite launch’s brief time frame would not provide sufficient opportunity for extensive reconnaissance activities.

Overall, Kim Jong Un’s assessment of these satellite images highlights North Korea’s continued efforts to gather information on key strategic locations. This activity underscores the necessity for heightened vigilance and international cooperation to ensure regional and global security.

