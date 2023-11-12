North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Explores Military Sites in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a multi-day visit to Russia, during which he toured an aviation factory and inspected the Pacific naval fleet. This visit highlights Kim’s continued focus on military matters and marks his third day in Russia’s Far East region.

Amidst escalating tensions with the United States over issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have cultivated a public display of support and camaraderie. In fact, Putin accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea in the future, as reported by the North Korean state news agency.

Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is scheduled to visit Pyongyang for further discussions next month. These actions further demonstrate the ongoing efforts by both countries to showcase their unity and counter the isolation imposed on them by the United States.

During his visit, Kim participated in extensive talks and had dinner with Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport. It is likely that their discussions touched upon potential arms sales between North Korea and Russia, as well as the provision of food aid to North Korea.

On the following day, Kim traveled to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he visited military and civilian aviation factories. Speculations suggest that he might have been interested in a factory that produces Sukhoi fighter jets. The North Korean leader also proceeded to Vladivostok to inspect the Pacific Fleet.

These visits to space, aviation, and military facilities in Russia signify the potential areas of cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow resulting from the leaders’ meeting. The Kremlin, however, emphasized that sensitive collaborations between the two nations should remain confidential.

The North Korean state news agency revealed that Kim and Putin pledged to work together to counter “imperialists’ military threat and provocation.” They expressed their shared interests in political, economic, and military goals. Kim articulated his commitment to develop comprehensive plans for the future of North Korea’s relations with Russia.

Kim extended an invitation to Putin to visit North Korea at his convenience, which Putin accepted with pleasure. The Kremlin spokesperson later clarified that no confirmed plans for Putin’s visit to North Korea have been made.

The meeting between Kim and Putin followed months of speculations regarding Russia’s desire to obtain weapons from North Korea to replenish its diminishing arsenal in Ukraine. In exchange, Pyongyang seeks economic aid and advanced technology from Moscow for its satellite and nuclear programs.

Notably, Russia’s ammunition consumption in the Ukraine conflict is significant. Estimates suggest that it utilized up to 11 million shells last year and is anticipated to fire approximately 7 million more in the current year. North Korea possesses a large stockpile of outdated artillery shells and rockets compatible with Soviet and Russian weapon systems utilized in Ukraine.

Amidst the discussions and engagements between Kim and Putin, the contentious issue of arms supply was not explicitly mentioned. However, the United States continues to raise concerns about the possibility of such deals. The State Department spokesperson stated that the Biden administration would not hesitate to impose additional sanctions if evidence of a weapons transfer between North Korea and Russia emerged.

