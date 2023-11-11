North Korea Celebrates 75th Anniversary with International Guests

Seoul, South Korea (AP) — In a grand display of his diplomatic ties with Moscow and Beijing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Chinese delegates and Russian artists at a paramilitary parade to celebrate the country’s 75th founding anniversary. The event, held in Pyongyang, featured rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors, showcasing North Korea’s military might.

While Kim’s exact travel plans to Russia are still unconfirmed, speculations arise that he will soon meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss North Korean arm sales. This is seen as a move to refill reserves that have been drained due to the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

China and Russia, both close allies of North Korea, showed their support by sending delegations to the anniversary celebrations. China’s Vice Premier Liu Guozhong led the Chinese delegation, while Russia sent a military song and dance group. However, the absence of Russian government officials at the festivities sparked speculation that preparations were underway for a potential summit between Kim and Putin, which sources suggest could take place as early as next week.

The growing cooperation between China, Russia, and North Korea is causing ripples in Asia’s geopolitical landscape. As Chinese President Xi Jinping opted out of the Group of 20 Summit in India, analysts believe this highlights a potential rift in the region’s balance of power. However, concerns arise for China as a major arms deal between Russia and North Korea would violate international sanctions and could have negative consequences for the Chinese economy.

In letters sent to Kim, both Putin and Xi expressed their commitment towards strengthening ties with North Korea, emphasizing that such collaboration would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The parade in Pyongyang showcased paramilitary organizations and public security forces, rather than the military units responsible for North Korea’s nuclear-capable weapons systems. The event displayed millions of North Koreans associated with the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, a civil defense organization similar to military reserve forces in other countries. The Red Guards marched with motorcycles, anti-tank rockets towed by tractors, and civilian-style trucks equipped with multiple rocket launchers.

Kim Jong Un watched the parade from his balcony, appearing cheerful and engaged with his young daughter. Analysts suggest that Kim’s public appearances with his daughter serve as a message to the world that he has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear weapons or missiles, viewing them as vital to his survival and the continuation of his family’s rule.

Ahead of the parade, Kim met with the Chinese delegates, including Vice Premier Liu, to discuss further cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

As tensions escalate in the Korean Peninsula, North Korea’s missile tests and the United States’ military exercises with South Korea and Japan have intensified, heightening security concerns. In response, Kim is intensifying his efforts to boost alliances with Moscow and Beijing, aiming to break free from diplomatic isolation and form a united front against the United States.

These strategic partnerships, showcased through military parades and high-level meetings, signal a shift in North Korea’s foreign relationships and reveal Kim’s ambitions for a stronger position on the global stage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was the purpose of the parade in North Korea? The parade was held to celebrate North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary and to display its military strength. Why did Kim Jong Un invite Chinese and Russian guests to the parade? Kim invited Chinese delegates and Russian artists to strengthen his ties with Beijing and Moscow amidst increasing confrontations with the United States. Is there a potential meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin? Speculations suggest that a summit between Kim and Putin could take place soon, but no official confirmation has been made. Why is China concerned about a Russia-North Korea arms deal? China is worried about the potential negative repercussions on its struggling economy if it is associated with a pariah state bloc that violates international sanctions. What message did Kim Jong Un convey by showcasing his daughter at public events? By appearing with his daughter, Kim aims to send a message to the world that he has no intention of giving up his nuclear weapons and missiles, viewing them as crucial for his survival and family’s rule.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on the provided source. Information presented may be subject to change or further verification.)