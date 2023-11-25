North Korea Claims Successful Spy Satellite Mission Reveals US Target Regions

North Korea has announced the successful launch of its military spy satellite, which it claims has provided images of key South Korean and U.S. bases. According to state media outlet Korean Central News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration to learn about the developments in using the spy satellite.

The satellite reportedly captured detailed photos of major target areas in enemy regions, including Mokpho, Kunsan, Phyongthaek, Osan, and Seoul, as well as various regions within North Korea. Additionally, North Korea claims to have obtained images of Pearl Harbor naval base and Hickam Air Base in Honolulu.

While North Korean state media did not release any of the supposed satellite imagery, the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea acknowledged the apparent success of the satellite launch into orbit. However, they have not yet confirmed whether the satellite is fully operational.

This is the third attempt by North Korea to launch a military spy satellite, with previous attempts in May and August ending in failure due to technical issues. Despite this, North Korea has stated that similar operations are planned for the future in order to strengthen its war capabilities.

