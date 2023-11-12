The Meeting of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin: A Partnership Against Imperialism

In a significant meeting that lasted for several hours, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin came together at a space base in Russia’s Far East. The purpose behind their meeting was not only to tour the facility but also to demonstrate a united front against Western powers. Putin expressed his gratitude for the attention given to their visit and emphasized the shared commitment to fight against imperialism.

The Russian president commended North Korea’s support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, describing it as a battle to protect their own sovereignty and security against hegemonic forces. Kim Jong Un echoed this sentiment, stating that his country fully backs all of Putin’s decisions. Although the primary focus of the meeting was expected to be a trade deal, discussions also included the possibility of North Korea supplying Russia with ammunition, which could be utilized in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

The high-level meeting commenced in the afternoon, following days of anticipation regarding the timing and location. This summit holds great significance as it symbolizes the strengthening of ties between North Korea and Russia. Kim Jong Un made his journey from Pyongyang to Russia via an unhurried train, crossing the border into the far eastern region on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Putin had been present in Vladivostok, a port city near the Russian-North Korean border, where he attended an economic forum prior to the meeting.

Putin personally greeted Kim in front of the building where the meeting took place. Both leaders were accompanied by their respective entourages. Kim’s delegation included his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as well as high-ranking officials. Putin arrived with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The exchange between the two leaders was warm, with Putin expressing his delight at seeing Kim. Handshakes were shared before they moved inside, where Kim left his mark by signing the visitor’s book with the words “Glory to Russia.”

This meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin not only underscores the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia but also amplifies their joint stance against imperialism. It serves as a reminder that nations can find common ground in their pursuit of sovereignty and security. The discussions held during this summit will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of their relationship.

