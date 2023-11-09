Russia Seeks Military Support from North Korea Amidst Ukraine Conflict

In an unexpected twist, sources confirm that Russia has approached North Korea for potential military cooperation, primarily concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, is rumored to be planning a trip to Russia this month to hold discussions with President Vladimir V. Putin. Although the exact details surrounding the meeting are still uncertain, it is likely that Mr. Kim will travel from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, possibly by armored train, to engage in talks with the Russian President.

The focus of the negotiations is said to revolve around supplying Russia with artillery shells and antitank missiles, while North Korea hopes to receive advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines in return. Additionally, Mr. Kim is seeking food aid for his country, which continues to face severe economic challenges. Both leaders are expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok during the visit.

The potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea has raised concerns internationally. The United States, in particular, has expressed worries over the growing military cooperation between these two nations. White House officials have revealed limited information about the negotiations, citing declassified intelligence. However, they declined to share further details about the source of this information.

While previous attempts to dissuade North Korea from supplying weapons to Russia have been partially successful, the recent visit of a North Korean delegation to Russia indicates serious intentions for collaboration. The delegation, comprised of high-level officials, undertook a ten-day trip to Vladivostok and Moscow to discuss the logistics and arrangements for Mr. Kim’s upcoming visit.

This unexpected alliance between Russia and North Korea, two countries with limited global allies, is seen by some experts as a strategic move against their shared adversary, the United States. The strengthening of their bilateral relationship serves the mutual interests of both Putin and Kim, allowing them to pursue geopolitical objectives while challenging American influence in the region.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how this potential military cooperation will directly impact the war in Ukraine and the overall balance of power in the region. International observers will closely monitor the outcomes of the forthcoming meeting between Mr. Kim and President Putin in order to better understand the potential consequences for global security.