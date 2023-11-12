A Celebratory Parade in North Korea for its 75th Anniversary

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, joined a grand parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding. The parade took place in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, where paramilitary forces and industrial workers marched in unity, as reported by the state media.

This momentous occasion was made even more special as Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his daughter, who is known to the public as Kim Ju Ae. This rare public appearance of the young Kim family member has sparked intrigue and curiosity.

The celebration was not limited to the locals of North Korea. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory letters to Kim Jong Un, acknowledging the strong bilateral relationships between their respective countries and North Korea.

President Putin, in his letter, emphasized the longstanding friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect shared between Russia and North Korea. He expressed his belief that these ties will continue to strengthen in a planned manner, contributing to the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.

President Xi, in his letter, expressed China’s readiness to enhance strategic communication, deepen working-level cooperation, and strengthen the China-DPRK relations with Pyongyang.

The parade witnessed the presence of a Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, as well as members of the Russian Army Academic Ensemble Alexandrov. Additionally, diplomatic representatives stationed in Pyongyang were also invited to join the festivities.

The grand parade exemplified the pride and unity of the North Korean people. It not only marked a significant milestone in the country’s history but also showcased the strong international connections and support received by North Korea.

