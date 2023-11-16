The Grand Celebration of North Korea’s 75th Anniversary: Kim Jong Un and His Daughter at the Paramilitary Parade

North Korea marked its momentous 75th anniversary with a spectacular paramilitary parade, attended by the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and his daughter. The event took place in the iconic Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The parade showcased the impressive display of paramilitary forces and dedicated industrial workers marching in synchronized harmony. It was a powerful demonstration of North Korea’s military strength and the unwavering commitment of its people.

Among the significant highlights was Kim Jong Un’s presence beside his daughter, who is known as Kim Ju Ae—a rare glimpse into the private life of the eminent leader. Their joint appearance added a personal touch to the commemorative occasion.

The importance of this milestone was recognized by world leaders, as evidenced by the congratulatory letters received from two influential figures. China’s President, Xi Jinping, and Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, both sent their regards to Kim Jong Un on this special day.

President Putin expressed his belief that the relationship between Russia and North Korea is rooted in friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect. He emphasized his dedication to further expanding bilateral ties and working together to ensure security and stability in the Northeast Asia region, according to KCNA.

President Xi Jinping conveyed China’s commitment to strengthening strategic communication and deepening working-level cooperation with Pyongyang. The Chinese leader expressed his eagerness to foster the China-DPRK relations—ready to collaborate closely with North Korea, as reported by KCNA.

The event also witnessed the presence of a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, along with members of the distinguished Russian Army Academic Ensemble Alexandrov. Furthermore, diplomatic envoys stationed in Pyongyang were invited to partake in the momentous celebration.

As North Korea commemorates its 75th anniversary, this grand parade symbolizes the nation’s resilience, unity, and unwavering determination to strive for continued progress.

FAQs

What is a paramilitary parade?

A paramilitary parade is a ceremonial display of armed and uniformed forces that are not part of the regular military but have military training and structure. It serves as a demonstration of strength and dedication to the nation.

Who are Kim Jong Un and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae?

Kim Jong Un is the leader of North Korea, serving as the Chairman of the Workers’ Party and the Supreme Leader of the country. Kim Ju Ae is his daughter, and while little is known about her, her presence alongside her father signifies her importance within the family and potentially in North Korea’s future leadership.

Sources:

