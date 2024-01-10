North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Refers to South Korea as Principal Foe Ahead of Elections

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified his aggressive rhetoric against South Korea, dubbing it as “our principal enemy” and warning of annihilation if provoked. His provocative statements coincide with the upcoming elections in both South Korea and the United States.

Recent reports suggest that Russia has allegedly fired ballistic missiles at Ukraine with North Korean assistance, prompting condemnation from the US, South Korea, and their partners. Experts predict that Kim Jong Un may conduct weapons tests to influence the outcomes of the upcoming elections in South Korea and the US.

During inspections of local munitions factories, Kim declared that it is necessary to categorize South Korea as the most hostile state towards North Korea due to its ongoing efforts to undermine North Korea’s social system. Kim emphasized the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear war deterrent.

In response to potential military force from South Korea, Kim warned that North Korea would not hesitate to annihilate its neighboring country by utilizing all means and forces at its disposal. These threats align with Kim’s strategy of seeking reconciliation with liberal factions in South Korea, hoping that they will secure victory in the April elections. Additionally, Kim may believe that a potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House could result in concessions favorable to North Korea.

The possibilities of North Korean provocations raise concerns about potential armed clashes along the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. Recent incidents, such as North Korea’s artillery shell firings near the western sea boundary, have escalated tensions between the countries.

It is worth noting that naval skirmishes between North and South Korea have occurred in the disputed sea boundary multiple times since 1999, with two attacks by North Korea resulting in the loss of 50 South Korean lives in 2010. Such military exercises violate the fragile agreement the Koreas reached in 2018 to ease tensions along the front lines.

Kim’s visit to the munitions factories may also have connections to allegations of North Korea supplying conventional arms to Russia to support its operations in Ukraine, potentially in exchange for advanced Russian weapons technologies. It is speculated that these factories may include a facility for missile production, as indicated by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby raised concerns over the firing of North Korea-supplied missiles on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The White House has declassified intelligence confirming that Russia utilized North Korean missiles on two separate occasions in Ukraine. This transfer of ballistic missiles from North Korea is a direct violation of multiple United Nations resolutions, which Russia, as a permanent member of the UN council, had supported.

In a joint statement, diplomats from 48 countries, including South Korea, the US, Japan, and the European Union, expressed strong condemnation of North Korea’s missile exports and Russia’s utilization of these weapons against Ukraine. The statement highlights the detrimental impact of this cooperation on the security of various regions around the world.

Overall, Kim Jong Un’s aggressive rhetoric towards South Korea, along with allegations of Russia’s use of North Korean missiles, raise significant concerns regarding regional security and the upcoming elections in both South Korea and the US.

Sources:

AP News – Asia-Pacific