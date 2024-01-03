The Killing of Senior Hamas Leader Sparks Concerns of Escalation in Gaza Conflict

The recent killing of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has raised concerns that the ongoing conflict in Gaza may spread beyond the Palestinian enclave. Al-Arouri, who served as the deputy political head of Hamas, was reportedly killed in a drone strike along with six other members of the militant group at his home in southern Beirut.

Lebanon has accused Israel of authorizing the blast and attempting to drag Beirut into a regional war. However, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike. An advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a targeted strike on Hamas rather than an attack on Lebanon. Israel’s military has stated that it was prepared for any scenario following the assassination of al-Arouri.

Sanam Vakil, the director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, emphasized that the Beirut strike escalates the risk of opening up another front in the Israel-Hamas war. Vakil suggests that Israel may be trying to provoke a broader war with Hezbollah while demonstrating its intent to target Hamas leadership. However, Vakil noted that Hezbollah is unlikely to respond in a significant way and remains cautious as an entity. The drone strike, in Vakil’s analysis, showcases Hezbollah’s weakness and Israel’s military intelligence.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon has expressed deep concern about the potential escalation of violence, warning that it could have devastating consequences for both Israel and Lebanon.

FAQ

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed militant group in Lebanon that operates as both a political party and paramilitary organization. It is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and Israel.

The killing of al-Arouri comes months after Israel launched a ground invasion and airstrike campaign in Gaza in response to a surprise attack by Hamas. While there have been near-daily cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli armed forces since the attack, the violence has largely been contained to the Israel-Lebanon border.

Benjamin H. Friedman, policy director at Defense Priorities, suggests that the killing of a top Hamas official in Lebanon increases the likelihood of escalating conflict with Hezbollah. Friedman warns that such a war could potentially draw the United States into another military engagement in the Middle East. He emphasizes that while Israel has the right to target Hamas members, the United States should not be involved in a shooting war on Israel’s behalf.

It remains to be seen how the situation will continue to unfold, but the killing of al-Arouri has undeniably raised concerns about the possibility of further escalation in the Gaza conflict.