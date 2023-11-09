Orcas’ Mysterious Attacks on Yachts Multiply in the Strait of Gibraltar

In a shocking incident last week, a yacht operated by the Polish boat touring agency Morskie Mile was sunk in the Strait of Gibraltar after being attacked by a pod of orcas for a continuous 45 minutes. The crew members on board managed to escape unharmed with the help of a search-and-rescue team and the Moroccan Navy. However, the damage caused by the relentless assault on the vessel was irreparable, leading to its sinking near the entrance to the port of Tanger-Med.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of orca attacks on boats in the region. According to data released by the research group GTOA, the number of reported attacks by killer whales intentionally trying to capsize boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal has more than tripled over the past two years. From July to November 2020 alone, there were 52 recorded interactions between orcas and boats in the area. The incidents have only increased since then, with 197 interactions observed in 2021 and 207 in 2022.

The exact reason for these attacks remains a mystery, leaving scientists and researchers puzzled. Andrew W. Trites, a professor and director of Marine Mammal Research at the University of British Columbia, stated that there is no known explanation for this behavior. The incidents primarily affect sailboats, with orcas seemingly showing a particular interest in their rudders and steering mechanisms.

In June of this year, during The Ocean Race, an international sailing competition, one of the teams encountered a nerve-racking confrontation with several orcas as they sailed through the Atlantic Ocean near Gibraltar. Although the orcas did not cause any significant damage or harm the crew, they aggressively approached the boats, pushing against them and even ramming into one of the vessels.

The inexplicable increase in orca attacks in the Strait of Gibraltar raises concerns about the safety of sailors and the welfare of these intelligent marine creatures. Further studies and research are needed to better understand the underlying motives behind these escalating incidents and to find ways to ensure the coexistence and safety of both boats and orcas in this region.