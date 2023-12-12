The Silent Predators: Unveiling the Widespread Carnage Caused by Cats

Cats, our beloved companions, hold a dark secret – their incredible efficiency as hunters. Recent research has revealed that cats globally devour over 2,000 different species, including hundreds that are in danger of extinction. Since their domestication 9,000 years ago, these predators have conquered every continent, making them one of the most invasive species in the world.

The study, published in Nature Communications and led by Christopher Lepczyk from Auburn University, casts a revealing light on the predatory behavior of cats. Researchers highlight the significance of this study in understanding the feeding patterns of one of the most successful invasives globally.

The formidable menu of these cunning hunters includes birds, mammals, insects, reptiles, and amphibians. Astonishingly, approximately 17% of their prey are species of conservation concern. The study, which marks the first global-scale analysis of their diet, identifies 981 bird species, 431 mammal species, and 463 reptile species as common feline feasts. In addition, cats were found to consume 119 species of insects and 57 species of amphibians, amounting to nearly 90% of the species consumed overall.

Cats pose the greatest threat to ecosystems on islands. Here, they voraciously devour three times as many species of conservation concern compared to on continents. The consequences of their appetites have resulted in the extinction of several species, such as New Zealand’s Stephens Island Rockwren and the New Zealand quail.

Unsurprisingly, the impact of cats on wildlife has fueled heated debates worldwide. In Australia alone, cats are estimated to kill over 300 million animals annually, leading conservation groups to advocate for indoor confinement. Some regions, like the south-western German town of Walldorf, have even enforced mandatory cat lockdowns during spring to safeguard endangered bird populations.

Despite numerous studies highlighting the detrimental effects of domestic cats on native wildlife, the implementation of effective measures remains limited. Researchers emphasize the urgent need for action to address the significant negative impacts resulting from the predation habits of cats.

To determine the scale of their feeding habits, scientists meticulously analyzed existing studies, although they believe their estimates are conservative. As further research is conducted, these figures are expected to rise. It is important to note that while larger animals are included in the count, some may have been scavenged rather than caught as live prey.

