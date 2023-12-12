Carnivorous Cats: A Threat to Biodiversity

Cats, our beloved companions, have a dark side that is often overlooked. A recent study has brought to light the alarming fact that cats are voracious predators, consuming over 2,000 different species worldwide. Even more concerning is that hundreds of these species are at risk of extinction.

Over the course of the past 9,000 years, as cats have been domesticated, they have spread to every continent except Antarctica. In fact, researchers have labeled them as one of the most problematic invasive species on the planet. The study, published in Nature Communications and led by Christopher Lepczyk from Auburn University, provides valuable insights into the predatory habits of these highly successful and widely distributed predators.

Birds, mammals, insects, reptiles – cats have an insatiable appetite for them all. The research revealed that 17% of the species consumed by cats are of conservation concern, making them a significant threat to biodiversity. The study, the first of its kind to quantify cat diets on a global scale, found that cats devour 981 species of birds, 463 reptiles, and 431 mammals, making up around 90% of their diet. They were also found to feed on 119 species of insects and 57 amphibians.

The impact of cats on native wildlife, especially on islands, is especially devastating. Cats on islands consume three times the number of species of conservation concern compared to their counterparts on continents. The repercussions have been particularly dire, with some species driven to extinction in the wild. Examples include the Stephens Island Rockwren and the New Zealand quail.

The situation in Australia is particularly grim, where cats are responsible for the deaths of over 300 million animals every year. Conservation groups in the region are advocating for stricter regulations, suggesting that cats be kept indoors. Some areas have even implemented feline lockdowns to protect vulnerable species during breeding seasons.

It is crucial to address the considerable negative impacts of domestic cats on native wildlife. The study raises awareness of the fact that 9% of known birds, 6% of known mammals, and 4% of known reptile species face predation by cats. Cats are opportunistic eaters, consuming whatever is readily available. If a species is absent from their diet analysis, it is likely due to its scarcity in the environment.

These findings were obtained by analyzing numerous existing studies, although the research team believes that their estimates are conservative and expect them to increase as more research is conducted. It is important to note that some of the larger animals included in the study’s count may have been scavenged by cats rather than caught as prey.

In response to the threats posed by cats, organizations such as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) have offered suggestions to mitigate the impacts. These include fitting bells to collars, keeping cats indoors at night, and using ultrasonic devices to deter cats from gardens. Additionally, it is crucial to consider the location of new residential developments in relation to important sites for ground-nesting birds and to reduce or eliminate feral cat populations on islands where they pose a threat to native species.

This global assessment of cats’ impact on wildlife has provided valuable insights and will aid conservation efforts in directing resources to areas where they are most needed. It is essential for us to recognize the significant role that cats play in the decline of species and take appropriate action to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

FAQ

Q: How many species do cats eat?

A: Cats consume over 2,000 different species globally.

Q: How many of these species are at risk?

A: Approximately 17% of the species consumed by cats are of conservation concern.

Q: What do cats primarily eat?

A: Cats primarily consume birds, mammals, insects, reptiles, and amphibians.

Q: Do cats have a greater impact on islands?

A: Yes, cats have a significantly greater impact on islands, consuming three times the number of species of conservation concern compared to mainland areas.

Q: What is the impact of cats on wildlife in Australia?

A: In Australia alone, cats are estimated to kill over 300 million animals annually.

Q: How can the impacts of cats be mitigated?

A: Suggestions include fitting bells to collars, keeping cats indoors at night, using ultrasonic devices, and reducing or eliminating feral cat populations in vulnerable areas.

Q: What is the significance of this study?

A: This study provides a global assessment of the impacts of cats on wildlife, highlighting areas where conservation efforts should be focused.