Israeli Security Agencies Reveal Gruesome Details of Hamas Onslaught

Israeli security agencies have released video footage from the interrogations of seven Hamas terrorists captured after the October 7 terrorist attack. The videos reveal horrifying details of the atrocities planned and carried out by the terrorists.

In one video released by the Israel Defense Forces, a blurred-faced individual confessed that the gunmen were instructed to kill everyone they encountered, including beheading victims and cutting off their legs. The plan involved systematically going from home to home, room to room, throwing grenades, and killing everyone, including women and children. The terrorists were also ordered to crush heads, cut them off, and sever victims’ legs. Shockingly, they were even given permission to commit acts of necrophilia.

The IDF captured one of the terrorists during an attack on Kibbutz Alumim. Despite the infiltration of a part of the kibbutz where foreign workers resided, the kibbutz’s local security team managed to repel the terrorists. Tragically, 16 Thai and Nepali nationals were killed during the attack, and eight others were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The assault resulted in the murder of approximately 1,400 people in Israel, making it one of the bloodiest and deadliest attacks in Israeli history. Most of the victims were civilians who were slaughtered in their homes or at an outdoor music festival. Additionally, numerous soldiers stationed near the border were also killed. Amidst the carnage, at least 224 individuals, including the elderly, women, and children, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

Another video released by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police captured the interrogation of six members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces involved in the mass murders and kidnappings. One of them revealed that those who brought hostages to Gaza were rewarded with an apartment and $10,000. The terrorists testified that their orders were to kill young men and kidnap the elderly, women, and children. They also admitted to setting homes on fire.

According to the security agencies, while thousands of Hamas operatives were sent into Israel, senior commanders remained safe in hideout apartments in Gaza. The detained terrorists provided extensive information about the infiltration and the attack, which will be used to target Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In an effort to counteract the denial and doubt surrounding Hamas’s atrocities, the Israeli government screened 43 minutes of footage to foreign journalists and members of the foreign press. The videos included scenes of murder, torture, and decapitation recorded by the terrorists’ bodycams. The government aimed to dispel the skepticism and expose the true horrors inflicted by Hamas during their onslaught.

The Israeli security forces are determined to hold all those involved in the October 7 massacre accountable for their actions. It is a solemn reminder of the constant threat of terrorism faced by Israel and the importance of international awareness and condemnation of such acts of violence.