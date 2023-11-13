Saudi Arabia’s Transformation: A Tale of Power and Politics

In a shocking turn of events, Saudi Arabia has emerged even stronger in the aftermath of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder five years ago. Thanks to the actions of both former President Trump and current President Biden, the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has successfully rehabilitated his regime and gained global recognition.

Bin Salman, who is believed to have approved Khashoggi’s assassination according to US intelligence officials, has managed to rebuild Saudi Arabia’s image through strategic alliances and ambitious projects. Despite international outrage over the journalist’s brutal killing, the crown prince has met with world leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, positioning Saudi Arabia as a thriving global tourism destination.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has invested billions of dollars in various ventures, including football teams, golf tournaments, and Silicon Valley tech companies. These investments serve as an attempt to divert attention from the country’s abysmal human rights record, effectively “whitewashing” its reputation on the global stage.

The Biden administration, despite initially promising to hold Prince Mohammed accountable for Khashoggi’s murder, has also played a role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position. In pursuit of a peace agreement with Israel, similar to the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration, Biden has engaged in negotiations with the Saudis. In return, Saudi Arabia seeks a mutual defense treaty with the US and support for its civilian nuclear program.

This turn of events raises important questions about the prioritization of short-term economic and security interests over fundamental democratic principles and human rights. Both Trump and Biden, despite their apparent differences in rhetoric, have demonstrated a willingness to support repressive regimes like Saudi Arabia to safeguard their own interests.

While Trump openly acknowledged the transactional nature of the US-Saudi alliance, Biden followed a similar path but with better rhetoric. However, his failure to directly punish Prince Mohammed and resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia sends a clear message of appeasement. The crown prince’s crackdown on dissidents continues unabated, both within Saudi Arabia and abroad.

It is crucial to reflect on this transformation of Saudi Arabia and the role played by world leaders in enabling it. The priority given to economic and security interests over human rights raises concerns about the moral compass guiding global politics. As the kingdom becomes increasingly influential, it is imperative to hold its leaders accountable and ensure that democratic values are not compromised in the process.

