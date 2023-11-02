Ukraine’s Kharkiv Sets Up Underground Classrooms Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine has implemented a unique initiative to provide safe classrooms for students amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Over 1,300 schools in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government have been destroyed since the conflict began in February 2022, resulting in a loss of safe learning environments for children. In response, makeshift classrooms have been set up in Kharkiv’s underground subway system.

The first day of classes for students in Kharkiv took place in these underground classrooms, providing a temporary solution to protect children from the constant threat of airstrikes. Online classes have become the norm in the city due to the risk of missile launch and impact from Russian soil. The voluntary initiative was launched to allow parents and students who prefer in-person learning to supplement computer-based education in a physically secure setting.

Although the setting may be unfamiliar, the first day of school rituals proceeded as usual. Emotional parents took photos of their children before sending them off, teachers organized lesson plans, and students excitedly met their new classmates. To maintain a sense of normalcy, many students wore traditional embroidered shirts called vyshyvankas.

Around 1,000 students have enrolled in the program so far, with the expectation of more students joining as the initiative gains popularity. The underground classrooms are equipped with basic facilities such as bathrooms and air ducts, and nurses and psychologists are available to assist the students. The program has been well-received by parents and teachers, providing children with a semblance of a normal education and the opportunity for social interaction.

Many families who have been displaced from frontline areas have sought refuge in Kharkiv, where the war has placed children under prolonged duress. The program offers a glimmer of hope for these families, allowing their children to experience a safe and structured education despite the ongoing conflict. The initiative depends on the attitude of the students and parents to ensure its success, as they play a crucial role in making the program beneficial for the children.