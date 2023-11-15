A Storm Approaches: South Korea Braces for Impact

South Korea is preparing for the arrival of a powerful tropical storm after it wreaked havoc in Japan for over a week. The storm, called Khanun, is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to South Korea’s southern and eastern regions. Flights and ferry services have been grounded in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

The Korean Meteorological Administration has classified Khanun as a typhoon, with maximum wind speeds of 126 kph (78 mph). The storm is forecasted to pass through the center of the country, potentially brushing the capital city of Seoul. It is expected to bring 10 to 40 centimeters (4 to 16 inches) of rain to the southern and central regions, and up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) to the mountainous eastern regions. As the storm moves northward, it is expected to weaken as it reaches North Korea.

The impact of Khanun is not to be taken lightly. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged officials to take aggressive measures for disaster prevention and evacuation. The country is still recovering from recent torrential rains that caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in the loss of many lives.

To mitigate the potential damage caused by the storm, the Korea Airport Corporation has canceled at least 144 flights to and from the island of Jeju. Ferry services and roads have also been closed as part of preventive measures. Even the World Scout Jamboree, which was taking place in the southwestern county of Buan, had to be evacuated. Thousands of scouts were moved to safer locations in the capital, Seoul.

While the Jamboree will continue with cultural events and a K-Pop concert, all outdoor activities will be suspended until the storm passes. The Minister of the Interior and Safety expressed hope that the concert could proceed as planned, but acknowledged that the storm may affect preparations.

As South Korea prepares for Khanun’s arrival, its citizens and authorities must remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all. It serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and often devastating power of nature.

FAQ:

Q: What is the name of the tropical storm approaching South Korea?

A: The tropical storm approaching South Korea is called Khanun.

Q: What regions of South Korea will be affected by the storm?

A: The southern and eastern regions of South Korea are expected to be impacted by the storm.

Q: How much rain is expected to fall in South Korea?

A: South Korea’s southern and central regions are expected to receive 10 to 40 centimeters (4 to 16 inches) of rain, while the mountainous eastern regions may see up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) of rain.

Q: Has the storm caused any damage in Japan?

A: Yes, Khanun has caused injuries and damage in Japan, particularly in Okinawa and other Japanese islands.

Q: What preventive measures have been taken in South Korea?

A: Flights, ferry services, roads, and outdoor activities have been canceled or closed in anticipation of the storm. The World Scout Jamboree has also been evacuated.