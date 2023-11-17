The Aftermath of Conflict in Khankendi: A City in Transition

Khankendi, a once vibrant city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, now stands deserted and silent. The recent territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists has resulted in the exodus of over 100,000 Armenians from Khankendi. The aftermath of the conflict paints a bleak picture of abandoned homes, empty squares, and fleeing residents.

The separatist forces in the breakaway region were defeated by Azerbaijan, leading to the agreement between Armenian leaders and Baku that the self-declared state of Artsakh would cease to exist. As tensions escalated, ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, who had long been beyond Baku’s control since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, began fleeing to Armenia in fear of persecution.

Unfortunately, the empty streets of Khankendi reflect the lack of trust between the Armenian population and the Azerbaijani government. Despite assurances of safety and equal treatment, the residents chose to leave behind their homes and businesses, hoping for a better future elsewhere. Even the city’s morgue staff has abandoned their posts, leaving only the International Committee of the Red Cross to repatriate the deceased to Armenia.

The immediate needs of the city include important resources like electricity, water, and gas, especially with winter approaching. Marco Succi from the Rapid Deployment Team of the International Committee of the Red Cross appeals for collaborative efforts between the ICRC and Azerbaijan authorities to address these urgent needs.

As the city remains in limbo, the pain and anger of the departing Armenians are palpable. Leaving behind a place they have called home for centuries is a difficult decision for many. However, there are still a few Armenians who choose to stay, bidding farewell to their loved ones as they depart.

Azerbaijan aims to restore Khankendi after three decades of conflict and occupation. The new Azerbaijani administration has already taken steps to rebuild the city by establishing a registration center, providing ambulances, improving mobile networks, and connecting the city to Azerbaijan’s electric grid. The government hopes that the former residents of Nagorno-Karabakh will consider returning to their homes.

However, rebuilding trust between the ethnic Armenians and the Azerbaijani administration is crucial. The silence and emptiness of Khankendi’s streets reflect the prevailing skepticism and fear among those who once called this city home. Restoring a sense of security and safety will be essential in encouraging the Armenian population to return.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What led to the exodus of Armenians from Khankendi?

A: The recent territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists resulted in fear and persecution, leading over 100,000 Armenians to flee Khankendi.

Q: What are the immediate needs of the city?

A: Khankendi requires crucial resources like electricity, water, and gas, especially with winter approaching.

Q: What efforts have been made to rebuild the city?

A: The new Azerbaijani administration has established a registration center, provided ambulances, improved mobile networks, and connected the city to Azerbaijan’s electric grid.

Q: What needs to happen for the Armenian population to return?

A: Rebuilding trust and ensuring the safety and security of ethnic Armenians are essential steps for their return to Khankendi.