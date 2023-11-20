Khalistani Extremist Gurpatwant Pannun Faces Legal Action for Threatening Air India Operations

Indian authorities have taken legal action against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after he issued threats to Air India and its passengers, sparking concerns about the safety of flights. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced that Pannun has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Pannun, who claims to be the general counsel of the outlawed organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released video messages on social media platforms urging Sikhs to boycott Air India flights starting from November 19. These messages raised alarm and prompted security agencies in countries where Air India operates to initiate investigations.

The NIA has been monitoring Pannun since 2019, when they opened their first case against him. Earlier this year, NIA Special Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pannun, leading to his declaration as a “Proclaimed Offender” in November 2020. In a separate operation, the NIA also confiscated Pannun’s share of property in Amritsar and Chandigarh.

This incident highlights the threat of Khalistani extremism and the need for stringent measures to counter such activities. Air India and the authorities involved have taken the situation seriously, ensuring the safety of passengers and maintaining the uninterrupted functioning of the airline.

